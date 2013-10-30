Minister for Culture K C Joseph, on Tuesday, alleged that the itinerary of the Chief Minister was being leaked.

Speaking at a press conference here he said that CPM activists get the opportunity to wave black flags at the CM because of this. The CPM state secretary should have expressed his sincere regret on the attack against CM, instead of making flimsy and baseless allegations against UDF activists, he said.

“The people would dismiss Pinarayi’s words with contempt. The results will be reflected in the elections,” he said. He alleged that the CPM alone is responsible for the attack on the CM.

“The CPM could have shown political maturity and decency. The workers of the party acted on the directives of leaders, who were frustrated after the failure of the Secretariat blockade. The Chief Minister had postponed his programmes several times in Kannur and other places to avoid a confrontation with the CPM activists,” he said.