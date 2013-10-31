The Ernakulam Central Police, currently investigating the role of Kavitha G Pillai for allegedly swindling money from people promising seats for MBBS and MD courses, would soon be registering another case against her on the basis of a complaint from Thiruvananthapuram.

A police official said the Thiruvananthapuram native would come to Kochi to lodge the complaint on Thursday. According to the police official, seven cases have already been registered for cheating persons by collecting money promising to arrange admission in medical colleges.

“A person on Tuesday told us over the phone that Kavitha had cheated him of `15 lakh promising a medical seat. We have received information of one more victim from Thiruvananthapuram who was cheated in a similar manner. In the next two days, a couple of more cases would be detected,” he said. Meanwhile, Kavitha requested the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate to transfer her to another jail where she can meditate daily and undergo medical treatment. She submitted this before the magistrate court when produced on Wednesday.

The CJM, considering the plea of the police for her custody, posted it for Thursday. The police have sought five days of custody for interrogation, evidence collection, collecting specimen of her signature and handwriting.

The police also produced Alan Philip, 50, Maruthi Veedu, Ulloor, Thiruvananthapuram, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, who was arrested for cheating a person named Krishnankutty of Peroorkada.

Alan was running a consultancy centre named ‘Campus India’ in Thiruvananthapuram. He allegedly introduced Krishnankutty to Kavitha Pillai for arranging admission for his son. He allegedly gave `1 lakh to Alan and `12 lakh to Kavitha.