CM turns 70 today, rules out birthday bash

Amidst brickbats from the Opposition, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was down for two days after being injured in the stone-pelting in Kannur

Published: 31st October 2013 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2013 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Amidst brickbats from the Opposition, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who was down for two days after being injured in the stone-pelting in Kannur, is back in action and will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday. There will be hardly any time for a birthday bash for Chandy as there are many official programmes lined up on Thursday.

“It is like any other day for me. I don’t usually celebrate my birthday and there are also many official programmes to attend. I will be in Kochi on Thursday to attend an official function,” Chandy said when asked about his birthday plans. Chandy on his second tenure as Chief Minister, is in the midst of a political storm, after Opposition targeted him for the involvement of his office in various scams, including the solar scam and Kadakampally land scam.

Though advised complete rest by doctors after he sustained injuries in his forehead, chest and toe when the windshield of his car shattered in stone-pelting, Chandy preferred to function from his official residence, Cliff House, which witnessed a beehive of activity.

