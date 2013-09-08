After a two-week lull, monsoon has once again picked up strength and will be active all over the state for the next one week. With barely 20 days left for the south west monsoon season to end, the state has received 25 per cent excess rainfall, according to the Met Department.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation which exists over the North West Bay of Bengal will lead to formation of a low pressure area. Besides, the wind speed is on the rise and wind direction is also favourable. All these factors will result in heavy rainfall for the next one week across the state,” K Santosh, director, Meteorological Centre, here, told Express.

Rain and thundershower will occur at many places in the state and Lakshadweep and heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places till Monday. “Strong winds from north-westerly direction with speeds reaching upto 55 kmph is likely along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coast and a warning has been issued to fishermen,” Santosh said.

Highest rainfall

On Saturday, the highest rainfall recorded in the state was 7 cm at Irikkur in Kannur followed by Piravom in Ernakulam and Vaikom in Kottayam with 6 and 5 cm respectively. Since the onset of the south west monsoon season on June 1, the state has received 230 cm of rain as against the expected level of 184.7 cm- an excess of 25 per cent.

In the same period last year,rainfall was 24 per cent deficient. An analysis of south west monsoon data over the past five years reveals that it was only in 2011 that rainfall was excess (9 per cent) from June to September period.

Idukki district, where the state’s major hydel reservoirs are located, received as much 43 per cent excess rainfall followed by Kottayam with 39 per cent excess rain. Kasaragod and Wayanad received normal amount of rainfall while Thiruvananthapuram received 26 per cent excess rain.