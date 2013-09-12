Terming Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi the ‘’most the popular leader in the country,’’ former BJP national president Venkaiah Naidu said here on Wednesday that there was no controversy surrounding the BJP’s PM candidate. The BJP parliamentary board will meet soon and a ‘’collective decision’’ will be taken shortly, he said.

‘’There will be a collective decision and everyone will abide by that decision,’’ he told a meet-the-press programme organised at the Press Club. ‘’There is no controversy worth the name about the name concerned. There is no problem at all,’’ he said.

‘’Modi today is a phenomenon because of the wonderful work he has done in Gujarat. People want development and good governance,’’ he said. ‘’People are tired of policy paralysis in government. People want decisive government, dynamic leadership and development agenda; three ‘Ds’ - Narendra Modi,’’ he said. There is also no question of the RSS applying any pressure ‘’on us,’’ he said.

He said that encounter cop D G Vanzara’s letter will have no bearing on the selection of candidate as it never alleges anything against the (Gujarat) Chief Minister. Vanzara is an under-trial and therefore the letter has little value, he said.

Accusing the govt of being a complete failure in every sphere of governance, Naidu said that for the first time, there was a ‘’universal mood’’ against the Centre.