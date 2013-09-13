Coming down heavily on the police in T P Chandrasekharan murder probe, K Sudhakaran MP has said the Congress should seriously cross-check what went wrong in the probe.

Stating that it is part of ‘give and take’ politics, Sudhakaran demanded a re-investigation into the murder case by the CBI. Terming it as a setback, Sudhakaran said the verdict in the case was demoralising. “Those who killed are being brought before the law; but those who ordered the killing are not being booked. Earlier when the probe began, people had a belief that those who were behind the killing would be brought before the law. Now there is no such hope,” he said.

On whether there was anything wrong with the prosecution, Sudhakaran said the prosecution can act only on the evidence collected by the police. “The lower court verdict is like a base. Any appeal can work only on that base,” he said while answering a query on the possibility of going for an appeal against the court decision acquitting 20 persons, including CPM leaders, in the case.

The ‘I’ Group leader said the police made a mistake in the way witnesses were chosen.“It is for the first time that an investigation was done in two phases,” Sudhakaran said.

“The KPCC should seriously look into what went wrong in the probe,” he pointed out.