The High Court on Thursday set aside a Single Bench order directing the state government not to arrest Bangalore-based businessman M K Kuruvila who filed complaint against Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s relative in the solar case. Observing that the order was without justification and jurisdiction, the HC directed Kuruvila to approach the Magistrate Court concerned and seek legal remedy.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice K Vinod Chandran set aside the order after Jibin of Thrissur, a complainant in one of the eight cases against Kuruvila, filed an appeal. In an earlier order, Justice V K Mohanan had asked the police not to arrest Kuruvila for a period of one month and asked the state government to file an affidavit in the case.

M K Kuruvila’s counsel said that he fears arrest in Pan Asia financial fraud case and Forex fraud. He argued that he had filed a complaint against the Chief Minister’s relative and friend in October 2012 and a case was registered against him six months later.

Kuruvila had filed the plea stating that two persons claiming to be the relative and personal staff member of Chief Minister Oommen Chandy committed a fraud of `1 crore for setting up solar panels. Kuruvila also sought permission to amend his petition stating that he wanted a CBI probe. Meanwhile the state government submitted that the crime registered in the case has already been transferred to the Crime Branch. Therefore the petition has become invalid and hence it should be dismissed.