Rural Development Minister K C Joseph and Urban Affairs Development Minister Manjalamkuzhy Ali would be deputed to Saudi Arabia, if necessary, to address any pending issues confronting returnees owing to the nearing deadline for strict implementation of the Nitaquat law.

In the post-Cabinet briefing here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had made it clear that the government would extend all possible help to Keralites returning from Saudi Arabia. Chandy said that the help of the Union Government as well as that of prominent personalities in Kerala would be sought in this regard.

Many Keralites who have cleared their mandatory papers will be eligible to continue there.

The Indian Embassy and Malayali associations in Saudi Arabia have done their level best to coordinate and assist Keralites to source essential documents, Chandy said.

Maintenance Grant Hiked The government has increased the maintenance grant for aided schools, which was not revised for the past 50 years. The decision was taken on the basis of persistent requests from school managements. Currently, the maintenance grant for a student in primary and upper primary schools is Rs 3.25 and for high schools is Rs 5.

The revised rates are Rs 60 per child for LP/UP School, subject to a maximum of Rs 30,000 for LP and Rs 40,000 for UP section. For High Schools, the revised rate is Rs 80 per child, subject to a maximum of Rs 60,000. The Cabinet has also decided to revise the grant every five years.

Aid for Deceased Fireman’s Family The Cabinet has come forward to provide succor to the family of Fireman Jithendran, who died in the rising waters of the Pampa recently, while trying to save stranded devotees.