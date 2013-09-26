Rural Development Minister K C Joseph and Urban Affairs Development Minister Manjalamkuzhy Ali would be deputed to Saudi Arabia, if necessary, to address any pending issues confronting returnees owing to the nearing deadline for strict implementation of the Nitaquat law.

In the post-Cabinet briefing here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy had made it clear that the government would extend all possible help to Keralites returning from Saudi Arabia.

The Chief Minister said that the help of the Union Government as well as that of prominent personalities in Kerala would be sought in this regard.

Many Keralites who have cleared their mandatory papers will be eligible to continue there. The Indian Embassy and Malayali associations in Saudi Arabia have done their level best to coordinate and assist Keralites to source essential documents, Chandy said.

Grant Hiked

The government has increased the maintenance grant for aided schools, which was not revised for the past 50 years. The decision was taken on the basis of persistent requests from school managements.

Currently, the maintenance grant for a student in primary and upper primary schools is Rs 3.25 and for high schools is Rs 5.

The revised rates are Rs 60 per child for LP/UP School, subject to a maximum of Rs 30,000 for LP and Rs 40,000 for UP section. For High Schools, the revised rate is Rs 80 per child, subject to a maximum of Rs 60,000.

The Cabinet has also decided to revise the grant every five years.

Aid for Family

The Cabinet has come forward to provide succor to the family of Fireman Jithendran, who died in the rising waters of the Pampa recently, while trying to save stranded devotees.

The 11-year-old son of the deceased will be given a government job, upon reaching the eligible age. Till then, the salary last drawn by Jithendran will be provided to his widow, considering it as a special case.

Rs 5 lakh would be given to his family as solatium.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy also said that the Alappuzha District Collector had been asked to find out five cents of land and facilitate construction of a house to Jithendran’s family.

Nod for Pension

In another gesture, the Cabinet has decided to provide a monthly pension of Rs 1000 from Social Security Scheme of the Social Justice Department to those patients who have undergone kidney and liver transplants.

To be Honoured

The State Government will honour the athletes form Kerala who have performed exceptionally well in the first Asian School Athletic Championship held at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The student athletes from Kerala played a crucial role in taking India to the second place in the championship.

The Cabinet has decided to gift Rs 1 lakh each to gold medal winners of the Kerala team. Rs 2 lakh will be given to V V Jisha and P U Chitra who had bagged two gold medals each. Silver medalists will receive Rs 50,000 each, while those who have won bronze medals will be given Rs 30,000 each, the Chief Minister said.

NoC for Course

The government has given NoC to start a diploma course in Special Education under the Society for the Empowerment of the Hearing Impaired at St John of God’s Special School, situated in Velloor in Kottayam district.