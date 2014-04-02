Hinting at the possibility of the Left parties supporting the Congress to form the third UPA government, Congress(S) state president Ramachandran Kadannappally said that the political scenario after the elections might demand such a decision. He was speaking to mediapersons at the Press Club here on Tuesday.

“After the 2004 Lok Sabha polls, the Left parties had 62 MPs and none of the political parties had majority,” he said. “It was with the support of 62 Left MPs that the UPA government was formed,” he added.