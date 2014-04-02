A unified stamp duty structure, doing away with different slabs in vogue for land transactions in Corporation, municipality and panchayat limits, has come into force in the state on Tuesday. The stamp duty has been standardised at 6 per cent.

Till March 31, land transactions in panchayats and municipalities attracted a stamp duty of 5 per cent and 6 per cent respectively, whereas it was 7 per cent in the Corporation area. The stamp duty standardisation is aimed at facilitating ground for more transactions as the real estate sector is facing a crisis amid the impact of economic slow down. The number of transactions and land value is usually higher in Corporation limits, compared to municipalities and grama panchayats.

Vehicle tax has gone up for taxi cabs and imported vehicles. The proposal for levying one-time tax for five years during the time of re-registration of vehicles has also come into effect on Tuesday. Earlier, only annual tax was imposed every year after the one-time tax registration period for 15 years for a new vehicle was levied.