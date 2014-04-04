The Joint Council of State Service Organisations held protests in various district headquarters across the state on Thursday against the government’s directive that leave surrender bills should be accepted only after April 10.

“The directive to postpone acceptance of leave surrender bills is equivalent to denying leave surrender of employees,” JCSSO general secretary S Vijayakumaran Nair said. Since there are many holidays after April 12, these bills can be encashed only after April 20. This is a deliberate attempt of the part of the government to deny employees their benefits. “There will soon be a situation where employees will not be even given salaries after the elections are over,” he said. Teachers’ organisations too have lodged their protest against the government imposing restrictions on leave surrender benefits and loans from Provident Fund.

“Even though the Finance Minister maintains that functioning of the treasury has not been stalled, the benefits which are due to the employees are being denied,” A K Unnikrishnan, general secretary of Kerala School Teachers’ Association (KSTA), said. He alleged that the government’s inability to contain the financial crisis, despite withholding funds for various departments and the plan fund of local bodies, shows that the state is in deep economic crisis.