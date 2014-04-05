Despite her resistance, request to rescue and plea for mercy, she was mercilessly and brutally raped by the accused persons, observed the court while convicting the accused in the Suryanelli case.

“It is relevant to consider the age of the victim girl, her mental make up, her maturity of understanding matters concerning men, while evaluating her evidence on how she was subjected to kidnapping and rape. The question of free consent also should be evaluated based on these parameters,” the Court said.

The victim girl had stated to almost all the persons who approached her for sexual pleasure that she is the daughter of a post master and she was cheated by her lover and kidnapped by him. She also pleaded for mercy and requested them to rescue her. All her requests were turned down. It is also in evidence that Dharmarajan had threatened the victim with dire consequences if she resisted. He even pressed on her throat and she was afraid that she would be killed, the court pointed out.

It was a concerted effort by all the three -Dharmarajan, Raju and Usha to make use of the love affair between Raju and the victim. The girl who was a student in a school at Munnar was enticed away from the hostel on the evening of January 16, 1996, as directed by Raju.

“If there was a real love affair between them, why should Raju disappear on that day, the court asked. The evidence would disclose that Raju had promised to marry her and on that promise he had taken the girl to Munnar. But, Raju disappeared and the victim girl was placed in the hands of Usha and she succeeded in entrusting the girl to Dharmarajan.