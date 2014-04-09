BJP’s prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Defence Minister A K Antony of mishandling the killing of five Indian soldiers on the Line of Control on August 6, 2013.

Modi was addressing a huge gathering at Kasargod Municipal Stadium as part of the election campaign of BJP candidate K Surendran.

“Antony’s statement on the issue worries me. His statement was a deliberate attempt to forgive the killing of five Indian soldiers. Gross discontent was reflected among the soldiers over Antony’s statement,” Modi said.

Accusing Antony of making false statement on the issue, Modi alleged that the Defence Minister was trying to conceal the incident to safeguard Pakistan. He demanded Antony to reveal on what ground he said so.

“Antony might have got a reward for the statement as the entire Pakistan media praised him, terming his statement honest and courageous. He is Defence Minister of India, not Pakistan’s. But the way he worked created the feeling that he works for Pakistan,” he said.

Deriding UPA government for not bothering about the national security, Modi said that the nation was not safe in UPA hands. “97 per cent of the weapons with Air Force are obsolete. The Army does not have vehicles and other necessary equipment. The Navy is struggling to safeguard our coast. This is the picture of our national security and the government and the defence ministry is doing nothing to improve the situation,” Modi added.

Terming the migration of educated youths in Kerala to overseas and other states a curse, Modi said: “The LDF and UDF in the state are fooling people and there is an illegitimate relationship between the two fronts. One front rules the state for five years, then the next five years is ruled by the other. This is a cycle and done with an understanding,” Modi added.

On development in Kerala, Modi asked, “Why is Kerala lagging behind other states? It has high potential in health, tourism and Ayurveda, a 580-km coastline, high literacy rate, still lags in development. Give me a chance, I will be able to transform Kerala to an exporting state.” On the killing of the two Indian fishermen by Italian marines, Modi said that the state and Centre must disclose the reasons for allowing safe passage to the marines.