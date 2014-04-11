Hundreds of underprivileged patients and bystanders, who come to the Kozhikode Medical College, can't afford the treatment, food and accommodation there. It is the charity organisations which come to the aid of these ailing people.

There are more than five prominent charity and relief organisations functioning day and night at the hospital for the sake of patients.

Several volunteers can be seen standing alert in front of the busy casualty wing on all days. “There is shortage of staff at the casualty wing and several patients are often denied emergency care and proper treatment. It is the timely intervention of the volunteers which saves many lives,” says Abdul Latheef, a volunteer who has been working with Kanivu Charitable Trust for the past three years.

For the patients and staff, Latheef, Mani, Moitheen, Moosakoya, Saleem, Veerankoya Haji, Sakeer and Ashraf are the friendly faces seen on the premises of the casualty wing.

One of the commendable services they do is they make available blood for patients in need. One such organisation which does this service is Seva Bharati, a voluntary organisation functioning for the past 15 years with the medical college.

“For patients battling for their lives in the casualty wing, blood is precious. We have categorised the list of volunteers on the basis of their blood groups. Hundreds of our alerted volunteers are one call away to donate blood", says Mani, a volunteer working with Seva Bharati.

“We are driven by the theory 'service to humanity is service to God'. Several lives are saved when we donate blood”, says Mani.

Sahayi, another charitable organisation, runs a blood bank to extend possible help to the patients.

"More than one hundred volunteers donate blood on a monthly basis in our blood bank", says Abdul Ashiq, office secretary of Sahayi.

"For several patients and bystanders in various wings, food is unaffordable," says Hussain, volunteer captain of C H Mohammed Koya Memorial Charitable Trust.

"Each day, long queues are formed in front of the offices of the charity organisations. We try to feed them in the best possible way", says Hussain.

The trust distributes food kits to hundreds of ailing patients and bystanders on a daily basis, he says.

Seva Bharati offers gruel to 500 persons in the evenings, while C H Centre and Kanivu feed many more people.

In food distribution, Sahayi concentrates on unknown patients.

“Our volunteers serve tea, water and snacks to unknown patients, who are left to suffer in various wings of the hospital,” says Sahayi office secretary Abdul Ashiq.

“The well-wishers of the organisations sometimes send food to the patients and they participate along with us in distribution jobs,” says Moitheen, a volunteer with Kanivu.

Kanivu and C H Centre run medical shops of their own to make available expensive medicines at cheap rates. According to Hussain and Abdul Ashiq, the doctors and medical representatives participate in charity initiatives by donating sample medicines.

Abdullakkoya Kannamkadavu, general secretary of Kanivu, says that the relatives of patients who die, struggle to find the money to take the bodies home in ambulances.

All the charity organisations at the hospital extend ambulance services.

“Sometimes our drivers come back without collecting any payment as they find the families short of money,” says Abdullakkoya.

The volunteers say that it is the responsibility of every person to cooperate with such missions.

"We can't give life, but we can save lives", says Abdullakkoya.