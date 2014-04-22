The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state leadership has exuded confidence that UDF will win 15 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha polls, but faces a tough contest in the remaining five seats.

A high-level committee meeting of the party convened in Kozhikode on Monday, in the presence of IUML national treasurer P K Kunhalikutty maintained that the UDF still has chance of winning the five seats as well. Briefing the media after the meeting in which district presidents, general secretaries, chairmen and conveners of parliamentary constituencies attended, IUML state general secretary K P A Majeed and treasurer P K K Bava said the party state working committee on May 8 would discuss the report.

Majeed also refuted accusations that the Congress rank and file had worked against the party candidate in Ponnani constituency, and clarified that the party has no complaints against the Congress party in this regard.

“The UDF machinery has effectively worked during the election. This was evident in the analysis that the party had conducted before and after the elections. As per our evaluation, the Congress workers had also worked efficiently. Neither the district committee nor the parliament constituency committee had reported any complaint before the leadership,” Majeed said.

About the dip in polling percentage in Malappuram and Ponnani, he said: “The decrease in polling percentage would affect LDF candidates. IUML candidates in both constituencies would improve their winning margin and emerge top among the UDF candidates in the state in terms of margin.” He said that CPM allegation that the RMP had diverted its votes to the UDF candidate in Vadakara constituency was the result of the party’s fear of losing the seat.