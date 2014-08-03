THRISSUR: Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Saturday said he was ready to face any kind of investigation into the Cabinet decision to sanction 699 Plus Two batches in government and aided schools.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, he said if there was any procedural lapse or irregularity in the sanctioning of the new batches, he and his Cabinet would own it up and not pass the buck to a “particular department”.

Terming the controversies over the new Plus Two batches unnecessary, he said those who claimed there was something wrong in the Cabinet decision couldn’t say what had actually gone wrong. There has been a clear attempt to sabotage the decision taken for people’s welfare, he claimed. Chandy added that the government was planning to launch Plus Two courses in all schools in future.

In reply to a question on Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy’s remarks that Mahatma Gandhi was “casteist”, and that institutions bearing his name should be renamed, the Chief Minister said those who “committed blasphemous acts” against the father of the nation wouldn’t be spared.

Chandy said he has directed Devaswom Minister V S Sivakumar to review the situation of roads in Guruvayur.