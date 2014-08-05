KAKKANAD: The only veterinary hospital under the Thrikkakara Municipality, defunct for years, got a fresh lease of life. The revamped hospital was inaugurated by Thrikkakara Municipality chairman Shaji Vazhakkala on Monday.

“The hospital was built in 2008 with all the facilities five years ago at Keerelimala by spending around `6 lakh of the panchayat development fund, but it was closed down owing to the presence of a graveyard nearby. The unscientific way in which it was built posed a problem as it was directly linked to the graveyard premises,” he said.

The issue forced the officials to move into a rented building. “We have done some necessary alteration so that it does not affect the graveyard and also provided the necessary infrastructure facilities,” Shaji said. The renovation work was done with the municipality development fund of `3 lakh. “The problems that revolved around the hospital has been solved. The service of doctors and staff will be available throughout,” Shaji said.