PALAKKAD: The residents of Malampuzha have protested heavily against the authorities of Malampuzha Snake Park alleging that it has released a number of snakes into the village posing threat to its normal life.The villagers complained the other day that snakes have endangered their life especially in the night.

“People cannot go out into darkness as they fear they might step on a snake and might get bitten. When there are thick forests, why do the authorities push the snakes into people’s living areas,” asked Sankaran Nambiar, a resident who had been affected by the reptile intrusion, adding that they have already complained to the panchayat president and no action has since been taken. According to panchayat president Sumalatha, the complaint has been genuine and it was a thing least expected from the park authorities. “It was a few days ago a few staff from the Malampuzha Snake Park came with a sack full of snakes and released them here.

She added that the park staff had said that shortage of food in the park had also been a reason to release the snakes. “Now the people cannot either walk on the roads or even remain in their own houses. It’s highly cruel of the park authorities. They cannot, however, shun from the responsibility of saving innocent people,” said Sumalatha. According to forest range officer T S Surendran, the snakes had been released into Kallukunderiya forests and not into the villages, and it was not due to scarcity of food they were released. They were caught from the residential areas and were found to be having injuries on their bodies. Eight pythons and two cobras were among them, they said.