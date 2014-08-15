KAKKANAD: The district administration is all set to host the first Independence Day parade at the Civil Station ground. The Minister of Public Works Department Ibrahim Kunju will flag off the ceremony at 8.30 am on Friday. On the occasion, the minister, who is the chief guest, will present the medals instituted in the name of the Chief Minister to police officials in recognition of their valuable service to the society.

In addition, government employees with meritorious service records will be honoured with the the District Collector’s civilian awards. Freedom fighters and wives of late army officials who devoted their lives to the nation will also be honoured at the function.