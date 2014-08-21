SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here, crowded with pilgrims during the first four days of the Malayalam new year month of Chingam, will be closed on Thursday evening, marking the conclusion of the monthly poojas.

Laksharchana and kalabhabhishekam will be the special rituals to be conducted on Thursday.

As part of sahasrakalasam to be held on the concluding day, the thantri conducted kalasapooja at Sopanam on Wednesday evening. The ritual will conclude after the kalasabhishekam on the deity during uchcha pooja.

In connection with Laksharchana, the thantri will conduct poojas on the brahmakalasam at 6 am, followed by chanting vedic mantras. As part of the kalabhabhishekam, the thantri will conduct kalabhakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 10.30 am.

Udayasthamana pooja, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja will be the other rituals to be held on the concluding day of the Chingam poojas.

The temple will re-open on September 5 for Onam festival.

The customary onasadya will be offered to Lord Ayyappa on the uthradam day on September 6.

The hill shrine will be then closed on September 9, marking the conclusion of the four-day Onam festival.