THRISSUR: Youth Congress state president Dean Kuriakose on Wednesday said the Youth Congress would support the state government if it comes up with a proposal to enforce complete liquor ban in the state. He, however, told reporters that the Youth Congress doesn’t wish to be a party in the present logjam in the UDF over the closure of 418 bars.

Without referring to anyone directly, he said the opinion of one section on the issue has been getting undue coverage. The government should take a proper decision after pondering over the two sides of the issue.

On KPCC president V M Sudheeran’s call for compete liquor ban in the state, he expressed hope that the government would take a wise decision after considering the practicality and moral side of the issue.

The KPCC chief and Chief Minister Oommen Chandy should urgently take steps to iron out the differences on the issue, he said. Dean also announced an agitation programme in front of the Secretariat on September 2 in protest against the government move to raise the pension age in the state.

The Youth Congress will hold the agitation along with the LDC and LGS rank holders. Though the ‘pension age unification’ was brought into effect by the previous LDF Government, the UDF Government had enhanced the age of superannuation of state employees and teachers to 56 years from 55 years.

Though the Youth Congress had strong reservations against the move then, it acceded to the demands of the government considering the precarious situation of the Finance Department.

But, now the government is planning to enhance the pension age further to 60, he said.