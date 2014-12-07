KOCHI: Memories of the nation’s legendary legal luminary, Justice V R Krishna Iyer, who passed away on Thursday, breathed life again when Kochiites converged for a commemoration at TDM Hall on Saturday. People from all walks of life came to attend the public meeting and spoke about the personality that Krishna Iyer was.

He was a personal pride of Kochi, said Mayor Tony Chammany, who chaired the meeting. The first voice that was heard against any injustice was that of Krishna Iyer. It was so thunderous that it made the authorities budge to action immediately, he recalled.He struggled determinedly to deliver justice for the marginalised sections of society, said CPM district secretary Dinesh Mani. CPI national coordination committee member Kanam Rajendran also expressed similar sentiments. With the demise of Krishna Iyer, we have lost a voice which stood for the poor, he said.

K V Thomas MP spoke about how Krishna Iyer became the face of many humanitarian struggles and protests. V K Sumesh presented the commemoration note prepared by the meeting.

Dominic Presentation MLA, writer K L Mohanavarma, Justice P K Shamsudeen, Deputy Mayor Bhadra, GCDA chairman N Venugopal, C K Ramachandran, former District Collector K R Vishwambaran, BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, RSP leader V Rejikumar, C R Neelakandan also spoke in the meeting.