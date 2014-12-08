KARIPUR: A joint operation of Air Customs Intelligence (ACI), Kozhikode, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled a massive gold smuggling effort at Kozhikode International Airport on Sunday.

They seized 10kg of gold, which is reportedly the biggest gold haul in the history of the airport. An Airport Authority of India (AAI) official involved in the case is also being interrogated.

The officials have taken a women, a native of Thiruvananthapuram and Kasargod native Noushad into custody in connection with the case. Official sources said that the duo landed in the airport from Dubai on an Emirates flight at 9am on Sunday. The lady abandoned the gold in the sewage canal of the washroom near the Emigration hall of the airport.

According to sources, the duo had planned to bring the gold out of the airport with the help of the supervisor attached with the housekeeping section of the AAI. “Earlier, the duo had smuggled out four kilogram of gold through Kozhikode Airport using the same modus operandi on November 2. The same officer and the manager of a housekeeping agency had helped them to smuggle the gold then. They used to take the gold from the sewage after the passengers left the emigration hall.

The official used his clout in the airport to bring out the gold and hand it over to the persons waiting outside,” sources said.

“The AAI official was offered `50,000 as remuneration for helping the smugglers plus `1 lakh for helping them to bring out the 10 kilogram gold. A hotel functioning near the airport is being used as the hub to hand over gold for cash,” said an ACI official.

Sources said that the lady involved in the case and the AAI official knew each other since the official worked at Thiruvananthapuram Airport.