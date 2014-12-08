THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the next four days, the capital city will set a stage for young athletes and their coaches to have a long hard look at their athletic progress as the 58th Kerala State Schools Athletics Championship will be declared open at the Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE), Kariavattom, here on Monday.

Neighbouring schools yet rivals on the field - St George’s HSS and Mar Basil HSS, Kothamangalam - are looking as strong as ever on the eve of the meet, but the Palakkad schools - HS Mundur, HS Parli and HS Kalladi - are hoping to give the duo a run for their money in the coming days.

Monday’s proceedings will begin with the senior boys’ 5,000m race at 7 a.m while the 3,000 m race for senior girls and junior boys and girls will also be held in the first session along with the finals in senior boys discus throw (1.75 kg) and junior girls shot put (4 kg).

Another highlight in the morning will be the sub-junior boys high jump event where the competition could go down to the wire. There will also be considerable interest in the senior girls long jump where the likes of Rugma Udhayan U of GVG HSS, Chittoor, will take part.

DPI in-charge L Rajan will hoist the flag of the schools meet at 9 am while the opening ceremony will take place from 3.30 pm in the evening. Education Minister P K Abdu Rabb will inaugurate the colourful ceremony which will begin with the march past of all school teams in alphabetic order. Rabb will declare the games open which will be followed by the hoisting of all district flags and oath by all the participating school students to maintain the true spirit of sportsmanship during the meet.