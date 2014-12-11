SABARIMALA: Preparations are nearing completion for the ceremonial procession carrying ‘Thanka Anki’,the sacred attire in gold to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa, during Mandala Pooja on December 27.

The procession will be taken out from Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi temple on December 23.

The four-day procession carrying the ‘Thanka Anki’ on a specially-designed chariot will leave Aranmula at 7 am, after lighting the traditional lamp on the vehicle. The procession will be led by a 20-member Devaswom team, which will be headed by special officers Venugopal and Ajithkumar.

After leaving Aranmula temple, the procession will be given a traditional reception at Punnamthottam temple, Kozhenchery Pampadimon temple, Elanthur Lord Ganapathi temple, Elanthur Bhagavathikunnu Devi temple, Mezhuveli Sree Anandabhootheswara temple, Elavumthitta Devi temple and Prakanam Edanattidom temple before making the first halt at Omallur Sree Rakthakandaswami temple.

On the second day, after leaving Omallur temple at 6 am, the procession will be accorded reception at the Kodunthara Sree Subramaniaswami temple, Pathanamthitta Sree Dharma Sastha temple and Vettoor Sree Mahavishnu temple, and will halt for the night at Konni Muringamangalam Sree Mahadeva temple. The ‘Anki’ procession, after leaving Muringamangalam temple at 7 am on December 25, will be given reception at Vettoor Sree Ayiravillan temple, Malayalappuzha Devi temple, Mekozhur Hrishikesa temple, Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple and Madamon Hrishikesa temple before halting at the Perunad Sree Dharma Sastha temple for the night. On the concluding day of the procession on December 26, the ‘Thanka Anki’ will be given a reception at Laha, Plappally and Nilackal Sree Mahadeva temple.

At Pampa, the procession will be given a traditional reception and will reach Sannidhanam at 6 pm and at Sopanam it will be accorded a traditional reception under the leadership of Travancore Devaswom Board president M P Govindan Nair. Deeparadhana will be conducted after adorning the ‘Anki’ on the idol of Lord Ayyappa at 6.30 pm. On December 27, Mandala Pooja will be conducted at 1 pm after adorning the attire on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

Measures taken to Meet Demand

Sabarimala: Measures were reportedly taken to meet the increased demand of aravana prasadam during the days of heavy flow of pilgrims to Sabarimala. Talking to Express, Sabarimala executive officer V S Jayakumar said that a few restrictions have been imposed on the sale of aravana during the rush days. The sale has been fixed to 50 cans for one pilgrim. To meet the demand, production has been raised by 25,000 cans to 2.25 lakh containers per day, said Jayakumar. A buffer stock of eight lakh containers has also been kept ready in view of the demand. The aravana sale has been estimated between 2.30 lakh and 2.35 lakh containers per day, he said. Same way, production of appam has also been raised to 1.20 lakh packets from 1 lakh packets. A buffer of 2 lakh packets has also been kept ready to meet the demand, said Jayakumar.