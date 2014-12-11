THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday issued a final approval for the teachers’ package which is expected to benefit over 7,000 teachers in the state.

At the post-Cabinet press briefing, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that the government had received several suggestions on the rehabilitation package for aided school teachers whose jobs were at risk for want of posts. “When the UDF came to power itself, talks in this regards were initiated.Discussions were held with all the stakeholders, including teachers organisations and other officials concerned in the education sector before finalising the package,” Oommen Chandy said.

The implementation of the teachers’ package, a long pending demand of teachers’ organisations, is expected to benefit over 7,000 teachers in the state who have been termed ‘excess’ due to shortage of students.As per the package, the teacher-pupil ratio will be brought down to 1:30 for Classes I to IV and 1:35 for Classes V to VIII so as to protect the excess teachers’ posts. Teachers who are still excess are expected to be retained in the teachers’ bank.

According to the statistics available with the Directorate of Public Instruction, there are 6,977 teachers in the aided sector and 649 teachers in the government sector who have been classified as ‘excess’.

T’Puram: In an effort to protect state’s water resources, the Cabinet on Wednesday took a decision to issue a government order for comprehensive environmental protection scheme of water resources. The project would be based on reports of the Assembly panel on environment, suggestions by expert committee members and opinions expressed during discussions in the Assembly.