THRISSUR: Thrissur district rural police have intensified anti-Maoist operations on the outskirts of the district in the wake of the exchange of fire between Maoists and Kerala police, in Wayanad, last week.

“We have conducted a joint combing operation, along with Thunderbolt, the elite commando force of the Kerala police, in the forest areas close to Thrissur, particularly Chimmony and Peechi reserve forest areas, as part of a routine exercise on Friday. Barring wild elephants, nothing suspicious was found inside the forest, said city police commissioner Jacob Job.

The district police administration has already spruced up the security around the police stations on the forest fringes following the attack.

“This is a precautionary measure in the backdrop of frequent citing of suspected Maoist movements in different parts of the state,” he said. According to the police, they had circulated the pictures of Maoist leaders, including Roopesh and his wife Shyna. The intelligence agencies also consider the forests on the outskirts of Thrissur as safe havens for the Maoists to extend their operations as it provides easy access to various locations including Tamil Nadu.