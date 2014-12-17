SABARIMALA: The devaswom authorities have imposed restrictions on the sale of aravana prasadam with immediate effect, following drastic fall in production.

As per the new restriction, a maximum of only 30 containers can be sold to each pilgrim as against 50 containers.

The buffer stock of aravana prasadam, which was around 8 lakh containers a week ago, has now dipped to 2.50 lakh to 2.75 lakh containers. The daily production of aravana has also come down to 1.50 lakh containers as against 2.25 lakhs a week ago.

The average demand for aravana stands between 2.25 lakh and 2.50 lakh. Now, the depleted buffer stock and pruning of production may lead to further curbs and shortage.

The production curbs were imposed following the Kerala High Court directive to ensure the quality of aravana prasadam. The prevalence of water content in the aravana prasadam affects its shelf life.