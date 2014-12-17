KOZHIKODE: Mohammad Farhan is a cricket world cup champion who has donned the Indian colours. But in the pantheon of the world cup winners, this young man is rather special; it is his keen, sharp ears that take much of the role of his eyes when he swings the bat.

The partially blind all-rounder from Nilambur in Malappuram district was one of the two Malayali players in the Indian team which lifted the fourth Blind Cricket World Cup, beating Pakistan in the final held in Cape Town, South Africa. “I cannot explain how I felt when I won my maiden world cup. There is nothing more a player can ask for. I was working really hard to achieve this goal,” says the 21-year-old man who had scalped three wickets in three overs against England. Farhan grew up relying heavily on his family for most of his needs. But he was a man of great resolve who believed inhard work, and how he has worked his way into the Indian team will tell you why.“I was studying in Kerala School for the Blind, Edavanna, when I picked up the bat for the first time. I was a great fan of cricket even before I went to the school. The teachers helped me learn how to play. Then I learned the game on my own, working day in and day out,” Farhan says.It was during a district-level cricket match that the talented all-rounder was noted by the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala (CABK), a trust formed to promote blind cricket in the state.He was then picked up for Kerala team that played a three-match cricket series against Karnataka in 2010. Though Kerala couldn’t pull off a single win in the series, Farhan was notable with his bat by scoring a stunning 80. “He was playing some nice stroke-play. There is the zeal and instinct in him. Any selector watching him play will love to have him in the squad. A very hard-working cricketer,” say Rajnish Henry, mentor of Farhan.He then continued the performance with some fine showing in the All Kerala Cricket tournaments organised annually bythe CABK for the blind. His best was yet to come as he struck a quick 36-ball 88 against Jharkhand in Lucknow which opened the door for him to the Indian team. In 2014, he was first called up for the national duty when Australia toured India.

“I was truly over the moon when I heard the news, though I couldn’t do much in the series. However, I was not disappointed in the least bit. Indian selectors called me up for the world cup squad later,” he says. Farhan is a right hand middle-order batsman. Yet he was not so fortunate to get a chance to bat in the tournament. Theteam was too good, and it has won all the matches without losing many wickets. Not enough, the young cricketer wants to cross more milestones.