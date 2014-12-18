ALAPPUZHA: After the instance of Crime Branch including a few of the CPM workers into the list of the accused in P Krishna Pillai memorial torching case, a section of CPM activists has begun circulating derogatory notices against CPM leader T K Palani, reports said on Wednesday.

It was Palani’s statements that made a breakthrough in the case, and had led to the arrest of a few CPM officials. The notices against Palani and his family are now being circulated in Muhamma and Kanjikkuzhy areas.

The CB had revealed that statements of CPM leaders C K Bhaskaran and Palani had helped them confirm the role of CPM workers in the case.