THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political undercurrents in the bar bribe issue created ripples in the Assembly on Wednesday, with Excise Minister K Babu asserting a charge that the Opposition was hand in glove with bar owners for toppling UDF Government, but proved unsuccessful.

Opposition deputy leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s poser to name the team who would have crossed over, however, did not become a bait for the treasury benches, who were keen to protect Finance Minister K M Mani. “The Opposition is still holding talks with bar owners and has promised to repeal the liquor policy if they came to power,’’ Babu charged.

There was little fire and steam from Left benches to target Mani. A crucial Bill for the mandatory creation of the Kerala Maritime Board, with the participation and later boycott of the Opposition, stood out in the almost dry day for the Assembly.

Notice for an adjournment motion given by A Pradeep Kumar (CPM) on the ‘liquor policy’ sprouted doubts that the Opposition is not giving relief to Mani and the government. He charged that the proposed changes in the policy were a cover to appease bar owners and wriggle out Mani from the bribery charge and Vigilance case.

The government had a hard time explaining the UDF decision to allow the Cabinet to effect suitable changes to the liquor policy, while the Opposition kept taunting that KPCC president V M Sudheeran is singing a different tune. The Opposition charged that the aim was to ensure reopening of all bars.

Refuting the Opposition, Minister K Babu took the lead, and later followed by the Chief Minister himself, and stated that there would be no basic changes in the new policy. “The government had gone with a policy of ‘No to Liquor’’ claimed Chandy, even while justifying attempts for “practical changes.’’

Opposition leader V S Achuthanandan also demanded the expulsionof Advocate General, whom he charged with the illegal summoning of the police officer probing the Vigilance case against Mani, six times. A prepared Babu found strength in documents disclosing that the former LDF Government had regularised 418 substandard bars on a single day. Accepting it, former Excise Minister P K Gurudasan (CPM) reminded that the licences of such bars were annually renewed during the UDF Government’s term also. The Opposition retorts were weird and the ruling front simply found its path safe. Babu piloted the Maritime Board Bill also, as Fisheries Minister, thus juggling different hats on a crucial day.