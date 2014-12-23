KOCHI: Close on the heels of the suspected Maoist attack on a restaurant at Chandragiri in Palakkad on early Monday morning, the Special Squad investigating the Nitta Gelatin attack case has visited Palakkad to interrogate the two persons arrested in connection with the attack on the fast-food chain KFC’s restaurant.

The four-member team probing the Nitta Gelatin case, led by Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner, which left for Palakkad on Monday, will cross check the visuals from the CCTV at the KFC restaurant at Chandragiri, Palakkad, with the CCTV footage from the premises of the Nitta Gelatin corporate office, to identify the attackers.

“We do not confirm that the persons arrested in Palakkad were involved in the Nitta Gelatin attack. However, the team will weigh all the possibilities by checking the CCTV visuals and interrogating the arrested persons. Hopefully, we will reach a conclusion at the earliest,” said Kochi City Police Commissioner K G James.

The corporate office of Nitta Gelatin India Limited (NGIL) was attacked by a nine-member gang on November 10, suspected to be members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

Though the City Police had interrogated a number of persons, including Maoist sympathisers from within and outside the State, they have been unable to nab the attackers.