THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A bitter V M Sudheeran, who stands isolated in the party over the stand taken him in the liquor policy, dropped enough hints on Tuesday that he will not lie low.

“None should think that everything is in their hands for ever,” he said, in an oblique reference to Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who mustered the full support of the UDF and Congress MLAs in the issue.

“The big lesson out of the life of the late K Karunakaran, former Chief Minister, is that those who flock around when one has power would leave when it is lost,” Sudheeran said at function organised to observe the fourth death anniversary of the late leader.

“There was a time when Kerala moved as per Karunakaran’s thoughts,” he said reminding the audience about the power wielded by him. He also took a dig at K Muraleedharan, son of K Karunakaran, who was present at the function.

“Muraleedharan is forgetting many things and becomes weak when he faces the media,” Sudheeran said. He said that Congress ‘group managers’ were adamant against taking Muraleedharan back into the Congress fold.

“They had said that Muraleedharan cannot be trusted. Only three persons including me supported his re-induction,” Sudheeran said. Sudheeran’s words were, in a way, a reply to the virulent criticism unleashed by Muraleedharan against him. Muraleedharan who poked fun of Sudheeran’s ‘Janapaksha Yatra’ by calling it a ‘Vegetarian Yatra’ had reiterated the criticism at the meet of MLAs.

The KPCC president said that Karunakaran will be remembered forever for creating a development model for the state and the country.