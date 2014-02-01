The SDPI district president E S Kajah Hussein was injured when he was attacked with swords by a group of unidentified persons.

The incident occurred on Thursday midnight at Panayur near Vanniakulam. The car, in which the group was travelling, initially hit Kajah’s bike.

Though he ran some distance after falling down, the attackers followed and slashed him with swords. By the time the locals rushed to the place, the attackers fled from the scene. Though Kajah Hussein was rushed to a private hospital at Vaniamkulam, he was later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.