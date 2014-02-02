Home States Kerala

Auto Driver Held for Raping Partially Blind Schoolgirl

In a shocking incident, a partially blind Class XII girl was raped by an autorickshaw driver in his vehicle on Saturday. A 48-year-old man from Kaladi has been arrested.

Published: 02nd February 2014

Hari-Shankar

According to police, the girl hired the auto from Thampanoor around 11 am to go to East Fort. The accused, Hari Shankar, took her to a secluded place near Medical College Hospital and raped her, they added.

When the girl raised questions as she found the route lengthier than usual, the driver told her that he was making a detour to pick up one of his friends. Before reaching the deserted place, he had approached a lodge where he was denied a room, police said. The girl hails from Kadakkavoor, on the outskirts of the city, and is a student of a private school in the state capital. She had left the school early after an examination was postponed.

After raping her, the accused took the girl to Medical College Junction, where he stopped the auto as she asked for drinking water. It was a social activist who found the girl at the junction and alerted police.  Hari was arrested from Srikanteswaram.

The girl’s mother died 15 years ago, following which her father remarried and deserted her. Hari’s mother has approached police, saying her son was mentally ill. He was remanded by a court.

