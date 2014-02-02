Torture of Convicts: 'HM Playing Politics'

Express News Service By

Though it was the TP murder convicts at the Viyyur Central Jail who were allegedly subjected to torture by the jail wardens, it seems that the CPM is feeling the pain.

A day after the nine convicts were admitted to the Medical College Hospital here with bruises, a battery of CPM leaders including CPM Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan and a slew of CPM MLAs from the district called on the convicts at the jail and led a frontal attack against Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the convicts at the jail, Kodiyeri said that Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala was playing politics.

The reports coming out from the Viyyur jail reveal that the Home Minister was determined to award death sentences to the TP murder convicts as if the lifeterm imprisonment awarded by the court is not enough, he said.

The convicts were brought to the Viyyur central jail with a deliberate objective of manhandling them behind the bars. The attack was executed with the prior permission from the higher officials. The jail authorities should install CCTV at every corner of jail. The third-degree torture was executed at a room, where no cameras were installed. A judicial inquiry should urgently be ordered into the issue, he said.

Each convicts were bashed up by around half-an-hour by the jail staff using third degree methods. This is a clear violation of prison rules and cases have to be charged against the jail staff who are responsible for the torture, he said. In a reply to a question about his visit, he said that the party had deputed him and others to visit the jail after the reports of torture has come out which is a clear case of human rights violation.

No convicts should be subjected to such a brutal torture as the convicts, serving a jail term, are legally entitled to protection as per the prison rules, irrespective of their identity, he said.

The CPM leaders also enquired about the wellbeing of other convicts, including the political prisoners such as Andheri Sura brought from Kannur.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan spent around 2 hours in the jail. MLAs Babu M Palissery, B D Devasya, Professor C Ravindranath, CPM district secretary A C Moideen and others accompanied Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.