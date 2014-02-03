More than four years ago the state government declared in the Assembly that a new legislation would be brought in to regulate the operations of private medical laboratories, but no action has been taken so far. If a recent RTI reply from the Health department is anything to go by, the state government seems to be sleeping over the promised piece of legislation.

The reply given by the department to the RTI query on private medical labs reads like an open confession. The Health department admits that “the government gets lot of complaints regarding the functioning of private laboratories” in the state and that “the Director of Health Department has no control over private medical laboratories.”

To a specific question on the current status of the ‘Kerala Private Laboratories and Clinical Establishments Act’, the RTI reply says “forming such a legislation is currently under active consideration of the government.” Compounding the worries is the fact that currently there is no system in place through which action can be taken against against erring private medical laboratories in the state. “It was while answering a question raised in the Assembly in July 2009 that the then Health Minister P K Sreemathy declared that the government plans to bring in a legislation to regulate the functioning of private medical laboratories and scanning centres. Interestingly, more than four years after the declaration, the government hasn’t done anything. There are close to one lakh medical laboratories operating in the state and the government openly admits that they have no control over them,” said M K Haridas of The Proper Channel, the NGO which collected the information under RTI.

Speaking to ‘Express’, the Health officials assured that a new act is getting ready to ensure quality of health care in the state.