The Director General of Police on Thursday suspended three officers, including the Circle Inspector, for allegedly drinking alcohol during office hours at Police Telecommunications Department here.

Circle Inspector (CI) Elias John and duty officers David and Babu Jose are the suspended officers.According to reports, CI Elias had consumed liquor along with other officers on Wednesday.

Liquor test done on the CI was found positive.

Youth Congress (YC) activists had visited the office and found him in an inebriated state.

They held the CI in captivity for an hour while the other two had fled the place.

After the DySP arrived, YC activists released the CI.

The MLA office here reported that Anwar Sadat had complained to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala about the incident.

He alleged in the complaint that the officers, who should have been a model for the people, had degraded themselves and hence were punishable. The notification confirmed that acting on his complaint, the officers were suspended.