The automotive industry has been in the slow lane for the past few years, with vehicle sales taking a dip and the growth drastically falling. In resonance with this, many companies have mostly delayed any new launches. But all this is soon to change, going by the range of cars unveiled at the Auto Expo-2014 being held in Greater Noida, Delhi.

Here are some of the new cars that will soon be seen on the roads in the state:

It has been a while since a new version of the Altis was seen, interestingly the Toyota showroom here does not have a Corolla on display too, which may be a hint that a new one is on the way. The 11th generation Corolla Altis has been given a complete makeover - the car now has a 100 mm longer wheelbase.

The front chrome grille is similar to that of the Etios, which in a way reduces its premium-ness. The engines remain the same as from the previous generation, which brings to question whether its diesel variant, producing only 90PS, would be able to compete with its rivals in the segment. The petrol model will also get the 7-speed CVT gearbox with paddle shifters.

The new 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis features LED daytime running lights with a head leveller. The car also has an auto A/C, new 3.5 Inch TFT MID display, a feature rich audio system, 8-way adjustable seat for driver, rear view camera and rain sensors. Bookings for the car have also begun.

The Xcent is based on the platform of Hyundai’s Grand i10 hatchback, the Indian car of the year for 2014. The Xcent will fall in the compact sedan segment, the fastest growing segment in an otherwise-muted Indian market. The new car replaces the Accent, a sedan that the company phased out last year. The Xcent is expected to hit the market by March this year. This new model is among the four new models that the company plans to launch in the next two years, including a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV), to enhance its position in the market.

Datsun rolled out the first GO from the assembly line of its manufacturing facility in Oragadam near Chennai on Tuesday. The car will be launched in three variants and is expected to be priced below `4 lakh. The car is targeted at first-time buyers.

The car comes with impressive features, including USB docking for smart phones, front connected seats, low fatigue seats, among others.

Honda’s new MPV Mobilio and third generation Jazz will be launched in the Indian market during the 2014-15 period. The Mobilio has been designed specifically for the Asian market and can seat up to seven passengers. Mobilio has features borrowed from Brio, including headlights, bonnet and bumper designs. The new launch echoes Honda’s seriousness in the Indian market.