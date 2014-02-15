The Kolenchery Munsiff court is set to go hi-tech and a slew of initiatives has been planned. The court will soon launch a mobile alert system and a video conference facility. Besides, the public can easily access data relating to cases from the newly-introduced techscreen kiosks.

This is the first of its kind in south India, said an official with the court.

According to him, the initiatives are part of the total computerisation programme of the court. The public can get details of cases and date of trial on their mobile phone via SMS through the proposed mobile alert system which is expected to be launched by next week. As part of the initiative, over 63,000 cases have already been computerised, said the official.

The techscreen kiosks will allow the public to enter their name, case number, name of advocate or client name and with just a touch, the details of the case, including possible dates of next trial, will be displayed on the screen.

Plans are afoot to make available the data online and through email which will be given due consideration in the next phase of computerisation.

The much-awaited videoconferencing system will offer facilities for conducting trial without producing the accused before the court. They can attend court proceedings from the jail through videoconferencing. The officials said that if things go as planned, the system will be introduced by the month-end.

The court authority also plans to set up digital boards outside the court rooms to inform the public about cases to be taken up.

The number and name of advocate will be displayed which is expected to reduce the rush inside the court room. An announcing system is also on the cards.

The electronic wing of the PWD is the implementing agency of the programme.