Amidst apprehensions of the parents, students and school authorities over the rubella vaccination for girls studying in class IX to XII in government schools, the State Health Department has decided not to make the injection mandatory.

The department has also decided to extend the earlier deadline of February 15, as the drive had a delayed beginning.

“This is the first phase of the vaccination drive and we could not conduct awareness classes in many schools before the programme. In the coming days, we hope to cover more schools and the drive will be carried out continuously. We are not making it mandatory as well. If the parents are certain that MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccination was administered to their kids at the age of one-and-a-half years, those students need not take the jab again,” said project director Dr T P Ashraf. The project is being implemented under the State Initiative on Disabilities, which comes under the Social Security Mission.

Controversies had erupted over the vaccination drive in the last few weeks, including questions on the human rights of the girls who are supposed to receive the jabs. Meanwhile, the number of children who give nod for the injection continues to be very low. The school authorities are demanding more awareness classes by the Health Department to allay the fears of the parents. Some of the schools have even sought permission letters from the parents as the students are below 18 years of age. Head teacher of a girls-only school in Kozhikode admitted that of the 96 letters sent to parents, only 18 gave consent, indicating the poor response to the vaccination drive.

The principal in-charge of a school in Kottakkal, Malappuram, said that of the 281 girl students who were to be administered the vaccine from class 11 (other classes were exempted due to examinations), only 87 turned up. “The parents seek more proof for the authenticity of the medicine. They find it difficult to accept that their teenage wards are going to be injected an immunisation medicine that will be useful during pregnancy. Their question is that if the medicine is injected in good faith, why that was limited to government school students only,” said the principal in-charge.

Women and child rights activists had come out against adolescents being administered the vaccine. They argued that marriage and conception come under personal freedom and the government had no right to interfere. Rubella, commonly called German measles, is a viral infection that helps develop immunity throughout the life term if affected during childhood. It may not cause serious problems for children and men.

But if women are affected in the first trimester of their pregnancy, there are high chances that the child may be affected with Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS). However, the Health Department officials have failed to give the exact number of cases reported in the state so far.

Dr T Jayakrishnan, associate professor, Community Medicine, Kozhikode Medical College, informed that during a study conducted in 2003 in government hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, two to three per cent of pregnant women were found to be rubella-infected in the first trimester.

“The vaccination is given not only as a means to prevent the disease during pregnancy, the affected person can also act as a carrier of the disease. Once affected, it can lead to abortion, serious cardiac anomalies, cataract and deafness. In a study conducted by me, it was found that 32 per cent still have not naturally obtained immunity from childhood and has the chance to transmit the disease,” he said.

Activists are of the opinion that MMR vaccination is enough to develop immunity among the children and if the doctors claim that the jab helps to prevent disease in the childhood, why it was limited to girl students. When asked, Dr Jayakrishnan said that for the effective utilisation of available resources, the first set of medicines would be used for the key groups and that was why girl students were selected.

“When nearly 95 per cent of the girls in the state are sure to get married and ready for childbirth, the arguments by feminists regarding human rights can be dismissed. Who will be responsible if those who reject the vaccination act as carriers and transmit the disease,” he asked.