CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday flayed the police for charging a case against C Bhaskaran, CPM district secretariat member, in connection with his alleged remarks against slain Revolutionary Marxist Party leader T P Chandrasekharan, at a public meeting held at Kottaparamba, Vadakara, on Wednesday. “The people residing in the area of T P Chandrasekharan know very well that what kind of a person he was. Bhaskaran’s remarks might be based on that knowledge. So it was a sheer nonsense to register a case against him for raising some doubt on the whereabouts of TP on the day he was killed, Pinarayi said.

He was speaking at a press meet convened in connection with the Kerala Raksha March at Ramanilayam in Thrissur.

Bhaskaran had made some defamatory remarks against T P Chandrasekharan during a reception accorded to P Mohanan, who was acquitted by the Special Additional Sessions Court in the TP Murder case.

Bhaskaran asked the RMP leadership to give a clear picture about the whereabouts of Chandrasekharan between 9 p.m. and 10.15 p.m. on the day he was killed.

Besides, he also alleged that the last call Chandrasekharan received on his mobile phone on the day was from the wife of an NRI person.

Following this, a first information report was registered against Bhaskaran by the police.

“The state government has realised the illegality in referring a case to the CBI even after a court pronounced verdict. That is why the state government went back on its earlier announcement of a CBI inquiry into the circumstances and conspiracy leading to the murder of T P Chandrasekharan,” CPM state secretary said.

When asked about the Nilambur Radha murder case, Pinarayi Vijayan said that there was a VIP in the Nilambur case and he had tried to influence the police prior to the murder came into light. He also asked for a comprehensive investigation into the case to bring all the accused involved in the case before of court of law.

CPM district secretary A C Moideen, K Radhakrishnan MLA and CPM state secretariat member A K Balan attended the press meet.