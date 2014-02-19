After the CMP,it is the turn of the JSS to be at the receiving end of the Congress in the UDF. An opinion has gained momentum that retaining one faction of Janadhipadya Samrakshana Samithi led by A N Rajan Babu, after his parting of ways with JSS founder leader K R Gowri, needn’t be encouraged.

The KPCC and the UDF leadership are also of the view that there is no need for attempts to mollify Gowri and rope in her again into the fold as she had left on her own.

The general assessment in the Congress is that without Gowri, the JSS will turn into a spent force and will not do much good for the UDF.

It is understood that KPCC president V M Sudheeran had already conveyed the stand to JSS leader A N Rajan Babu, when they had a meeting the other day. Rajan Babu, along with former MLA K K Shaju and a majority of JSS workers, had rejected plans of Gowri to lean towards the LDF resulting in her and her supporters severing ties with the UDF.

Jolted by the unexpected move from the UDF and Congress leadership, Rajan Babu had held talks with IUML leader P K Kunjalikutty and Kerala Congress leader K M Mani.

‘’We expect that the Congress will continue its ties. If not, we’ll move ahead to strengthen our party,’’ Rajan Babu said.

With the Congress decision, the onus of patching up with Gowri and functioning as a single entity in the UDF has fallen on the shoulders of the JSS split-away faction. After the split, K R Gowri’s group has not taken a decision on the next course of action, as the CPM is not too much enamoured at the prospect of her re-entry into the party. The calculated move of the UDF’s leading partner is to make smaller parties in the coalition more accountable and work towards strengthening the front, instead of simply making claims and grabbing powerful posts on the strength of coalition politics. In the UDF, smaller parties were sometimes at their bargaining best and with the current decision, attempts to put such outfits in their place is what is emerging.

In a recent rift between the factions led by K R Aravindakshan and C P John in the CMP also, the UDF had taken a stand that the two sides should patch up on their own if they wanted to continue in the UDF fold.

With little option, especially when the CPM and LDF are not in a position politically to court new outfits in the aftermath of the adversities borne from the verdict in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, the two sides mended their ways.