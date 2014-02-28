Rural Development Minister K C Joseph has termed as baseless the reports that the Centre refused to accept all the demands of the state government regarding the Kasturirangan report. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory function of the International Folklore Festival here on Thursday.

The minister asked the media not to create panic among the people as in the Mullaperiyar Dam issue.

He said a final decision on the request made by the state was expected in two days.

The expert panel headed by Oommen V Oommen, chairman of the State Biodiversity Board, which was constituted to formulate the state government’s stand on the recommendations by the panel, had held discussion with top officials of Ministry of Environment and Forests. “We hope that a favourable decision will be taken by the Centre,” he said.