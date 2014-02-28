The district conference of the Woodcraft Owners Welfare Organisation of Kerala (WOK) will be held at the Koduvally Community Hall on March 1 at 9 am.

It will be inaugurated by Electricity Minister Aryadan Mohammed.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, WOK district secretary Deepak Narikuni said that the conference would commence with organisation state president Pannur Balakrishnan hoisting the flag. WOK district president Krishnankutty Puthurmadam will preside over the function.

V M Ummer Master MLA, PTA Rahim MLA, block panchayat president Karat Razzak, Koduvally panchayat president Razia Ibrahim and others will attend the inaugural function.

In the afternoon, a delegates' conference will be held, which will be inaugurated by Pannur Balakrishnan. A cultural fete will also be held.

The WOK district secretary also said that the organisation would put up a number of issues affecting the woodcraft industry in the state before the government through the conference.

The demands include implementation of a unified licence system, exemption of small industries from the limit of new laws formulated by the Pollution Control Board, abolishing second tax system, etc.