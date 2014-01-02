A seminar on ‘Cleanliness and World Religions’ was held at Advaida Ashramam, Aluva, under the auspices of Jeevass Centre and Advaitha Ashramam on Wednesday.The seminar was attended by orators and leaders of various religions.

Swami Dharma Chaitanya of Advaita Ashramam, Khatib K K Hussain Swalahi and Rev Dr Mathai Kadavail OIC presented the perspectives of Hindu, Islam and Christian religions on cleanliness, respectively.

According to Swami Siva Swaroopananda, secretary of Advaita Aashramam, human beings need a clean living place, and different religions have different perspectives on cleanliness.

“Religions have taught that the body and mind should be kept clean, and they also stress on the need to keep our surroundings clean. Discharging of sewage and waste water and open dumping of abattoir wastes into public places and into canals and rivers is not cleanliness. Such uncivilised behaviour and ignorance can be changed by educating people,” he said.

Sree Narayana Guru had said that education and cleanliness go together and they both draw us nearer to the God.

Rev Dr Augustine Thottakkara CMI said the seminar would change the misconstrued perceptions of religion and cleanliness. Rev Dr George Peter Pittappilly spoke at the seminar.