Come February 13, 2014, and Kozhikode city will literally turn into a Yagasala for a week as the Kasyapa Veda Research Foundation (KVRF) will host Malabar’s first-ever Somayagam, a vedic ritual aimed at ushering in global wellness amid increasing unrest and varied kinds of fundamentalism.’

Expecting a participation of around 10 lakh people, the mega ritual will be led by a 50-member team of priests from Mathur village, the country’s only Sanskrit-speaking village, in Shimoga district of Karnataka. The event will be held at Karuvisseri near Karaparamba and will be based on the 'Apasthamba’ school instead of the popular 'Aswalayana’ and 'Boudahayana’ schools that are more common in Kerala and South India, according to KVRF.

Vedic scholar and founder of KVRF Acharya M R Rajesh told mediapersons on Thursday, "Somayaga will be typically an excellent theatre that symbolises the evolution of the universe and its living beings, though it will stand distinct from the previous editions of yagams held in ancient, middle and modern history. It is held purely on academic interest and for documentation so that the future generation can know about and learn the ritual. Usually, several offerings or predictions are associated with Somayaga. Clearly, for this ritual, we will not entertain valuables as offerings for individual wellness and is purely based on learning interests. Hence, rituals like sacrificing animals or consumption of alcohol will be avoided.’’ Briefing the philosophical aspect, Rajesh said, "Yaga is integral to the very process of creation and helps eradicate selfish thoughts among people. It is a confluence and outcome of the farsightedness, philosophical approach and scientific temperaments of the Rishi.’’

Acharya Rajesh said the ritual seeks to uphold the concept of 'food for all’. "Annadanam (feast), using the organic food grains and vegetables grown by KVRF, will be the highlight of the ritual. Rice and vegetables are being cultivated on the farms and house premises of thousands of devotees in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad districts. Moreover, the conduct of the yaga will be eco-friendly; there won’t be any use of plastic at any point of the event,’’ Rajesh added.

To spread the message of Somayaga, KVRF will organise two 'Ratha Yatras’; one will start from Mookambika, the other from Kanyakumari. Both will converge in Kozhikode prior to the ritual. There will be a vedic seminar in connection with the event, wherein subject scholars from across the globe will participate. A national vedic exhibition discussing the essence of vedic texts and literature pertaining to their branches will be held,’’ Rajesh said.