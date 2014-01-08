All possible steps will be taken for getting more financial aid for school youth festivals in the state. The State Youth Festival, the biggest youth festival in Asia, should be considered a part of our culture. Hence, it should be given more support, said Union Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K V Thomas. He was speaking after inaugurating the 26th Ernakulam Revenue District School Festival at a function held at the Municipal Town hall here on Tuesday. Municipal Chairman U R Babu presided over the function.

K P Dhanapalan MP delivered the keynote address. K P Gopinadan, DDE, Ernakulam, among others, took part the function.

A colourful cultural procession was also taken out from the Model Higher Secondary School as part of the inaugural function.

Trophies were given away to the teams that performed best in the procession. St Augustine’s HS School here won the first place and Nirmala HSS and Government Model HSS, both in Muvattupuzha, were placed second and third, respectively. The MP distributed the trophies during the inaugural function.