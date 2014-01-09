The Tamil Nadu cop who allegedly assaulted a pilgrim at Sabarimala has been instructed to return to his state, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala told the Assembly on Wednesday.

The hill shrine has been witnessing heavy rush and the police had intervened to prevent a stampede, Ramesh, responding to questions, said. CPM’s Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had demanded urgent measures to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

‘’Such is the rush that pilgrims have to stand in queue for 10-18 hours. The police intervened after some pilgrims jumped the queue,’’ the Home Minister said, adding that steps had been taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents. Top police officers, including ADGP A Hemachandran and IG K Padmakumar, have been asked to camp at Sabarimala to co-ordinate the measures, he said. The Home Minister will visit Sabarimala on January 12 to review the arrangements for the ‘Makaravilakku’ ritual. The foundation stone for a Rs 27.8-crore sewage treatment plant will be laid at Sabarimala on January 14, Health and Devaswom Minister V S Sivakumar informed the House.

The 5 ML plant is a part of the government’s initiative for cleaning up the Pampa river, he said. The capacity of the sewage treatment plant at Pampa is being raised from the present 3.5 ML to 5 ML, Sivakumar said in reply to questions.